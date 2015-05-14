版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 14日 星期四 22:05 BJT

Banco do Brasil sees default ratio stable through the year

SAO PAULO May 14 Loan delinquencies at Banco do Brasil SA should remain more or less stable at around current levels, Chief Financial Officer José Maurício Pereira Coelho said on Thursday.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more rose to 2.1 percent of outstanding loans in the first quarter, Banco do Brasil said in a quarterly earnings report. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐