Banco do Brasil seeks faster digital banking rollout to fan returns

SAO PAULO Feb 17 Banco do Brasil SA will accelerate the rollout of digital banking products for 63 million clients as a way to boost profitability and reduce operational costs, Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rogêrio Caffarelli said on Friday.

In a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results, Caffarelli reiterated that the state-controlled lender will focus solely on cutting the return on equity gap it has with private-sector lenders. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
