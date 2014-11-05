版本:
Banco do Brasil cuts loan book growth estimate for this year

SAO PAULO Nov 5 Banco do brasil, Brazil's largest bank by assets, trimmed on Wednesday the estimate for loan book growth this year to a range between 12 percent and 16 percent, from a prior guidance of 14 percent to 18 percent issued originally in February.

The bank kept unaltered the guidance for recurring return on equity at a range between 14 percent and 17 percent for this year, and that for fee income growth at 6 percent to 9 percent. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
