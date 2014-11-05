Banco do Brasil cuts loan book growth estimate for this year

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
SAO PAULO Nov 5 Banco do brasil, Brazil's largest bank by assets, trimmed on Wednesday the estimate for loan book growth this year to a range between 12 percent and 16 percent, from a prior guidance of 14 percent to 18 percent issued originally in February.
The bank kept unaltered the guidance for recurring return on equity at a range between 14 percent and 17 percent for this year, and that for fee income growth at 6 percent to 9 percent. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015