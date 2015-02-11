Banco do Brasil beats profit estimates as interest income soars

SAO PAULO Feb 11 Banco do Brasil SA
posted on Wednesday fourth-quarter profit that beat analyst
estimates, largely the result of a surge in interest, fee and
insurance income that offset rising expenses at Brazil's largest
bank by assets.
Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time items,
totalled 3.020 billion reais ($1.07 billion) in the quarter, the
state-controlled lender said in a securities filing. The result
topped the average estimate of 2.908 billion reais in a Reuters
poll.
Recurring return on equity reached 16.2 percent, well above
the 14.6 percebt forecast in the poll.
($1 = 2.833 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)