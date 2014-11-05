Banco do Brasil misses profit estimates in third quarter

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
SAO PAULO Nov 5 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA missed on Wednesday third-quarter profit estimates, in a quarter marked by a slower-than-expected gain in interest income.
The Brasilia-based bank, Brazil's largest, earned recurring net income of 2.885 billion reais ($1.2 billion) in the quarter, compared with an average estimate of 3.014 billion reais in the poll.
Recurring return on equity, a gauge of profitability, came in at 16.1 percent, slightly above the poll's 15.9 percent estimate.
($1 = 2.4959 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015