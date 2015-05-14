Banco do Brasil slightly misses profit forecast on provisions

SAO PAULO May 14 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest bank by assets, slightly misses first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday in the wake of a stronger-than-expected surge in loan-loss provisions.

Recurring net income, a measure of profit before one-time items, totaled 3.025 billion reais ($995 million) in the first three months of the year, compared with an average estimate of 3.033 billion reais in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 3.0412 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)