Banco do Brasil misses profit estimate as provisions jump

SAO PAULO Nov 12 State-controlled Banco do
Brasil SA, the nation's largest lender by assets,
posted on Thursday third-quarter profit that missed estimates as
surging loan-loss provisions and deteriorating loan book quality
offset rising interest and fee income.
Last quarter, Brasilia-based Banco do Brasil earned 2.881
billion reais ($766 million) in recurring net income, a gauge of
profit excluding one-time items, according to a securities
filing. The number was below an average estimate of 3.017
billion reais in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)