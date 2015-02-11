UPDATE 2-Banco do Brasil sets goals in line with peers to protect profit

(Adds details throughout)
SAO PAULO Feb 11 State-run Banco do Brasil SA
will target loan book growth for this year roughly in
line with rivals, indicating Brazil's largest bank by assets
will aim to protect profits as the economy flirts with
recession.
The bank said on Wednesday that lending may grow between 7
percent and 11 percent this year, a little faster than that of
private-sector rivals Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and
Banco Bradesco SA. Excluding agribusiness loans,
Banco do Brasil's guidance would be in line with Itaú's and
Bradesco's predictions.
Last year, Banco do Brasil's loan book grew about 10
percent, the slowest pace since at least 2008, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Banks are putting the brakes on loan
disbursements on concern Brazil's stagnant economy could spur
defaults in the months ahead.
Interest income could rise at a faster pace this year as the
central bank's ongoing cycle of interest-rate increases gives
Banco do Brasil additional power to reprice loans. That,
alongside robust fee income growth forecast for this year could
help the Brasilia-based lender keep return on equity - a key
gauge of profitability for banks - at current levels.
Protecting profitability in an increasingly tougher
environment ranks as No. 1 challenge for Alexandre Abreu, a
three-decade Banco do Brasil veteran who last week was tapped as
its new chief executive officer. Abreu was the architect of an
aggressive sales program that allowed the bank to ramp up sales
of financial products and the implementation of stricter risk
assessment standards.
Guidance for this year was unveiled alongside fourth-quarter
earnings that beat analyst estimates, largely the result of a
surge in interest, fee and insurance income.
Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time items,
totaled 3.020 billion reais ($1.07 billion) in the quarter,
above the average estimate of 2.908 billion reais in a Reuters
poll. Recurring return on equity reached 16.2 percent, well
above the 14.6 percent forecast in the poll.
Banco do Brasil targets recurring return on equity between
14 percent and 17 percent this year, compared with 15.1 percent
last year.
Net interest income, or revenue from loan-related
transactions, could rise between 9 percent and 13 percent,
compared with 8.8 percent last year.
Fee income, or revenue from the sale of financial services,
may expand between 7 percent and 10 percent this year, compared
with 7.6 percent last year.
Management plans to discuss fourth-quarter results at an
event later in the day.
($1 = 2.833 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)