UPDATE 3-Banco do Brasil dips on provision, renegotiation outlook

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO Aug 13 Shares of Banco do Brasil SA
sank on Thursday as the nation's largest lender
raised estimates for loan-loss provisions this year and an
unexpected jump in loan renegotiations in the second quarter
fanned concerns that defaults may rise amid an economic slump.
Management led by Chief Executive Alexandre Abreu increased
year-end estimates for growth in interest income, or revenue
from loan-related transactions, to a range between 11 percent
and 15 percent, from 9 percent to 13 percent. Provision
estimates were raised too, a sign that more capital will be
deployed to offset rising consumer and corporate defaults.
Abreu's newfound tack on loan renegotiations took investors
by surprise. While renegotiated loans often go up during a
credit downturn, the line's 90 percent jump on a quarterly basis
sparked worries of an upcoming deterioration in the quality of
Banco do Brasil's loan book.
The jump in renegotiations "raises a yellow flag," said
Eduardo Rosman, an analyst with Banco BTG Pactual SA.
Shares of the state-controlled lender fell 4.8 percent to
19.37 reais, their steepest intraday drop in three weeks. The
stock is down 36 percent this year, the worst performer among
the nation's largest listed lenders.
In contrast, Banco do Brasil's rivals have just signaled
that their loan-loss provisions peaked last quarter following
sharp increases in recent months. More loan renegotiations
helped lower Banco do Brasil's default ratio to 2 percent of
total loans - the lowest among Brazil's top banks.
"We are anticipating loan refinancing to educate and
discipline the borrower," Chief Risk Officer Walter Malieni said
at a conference to discuss second-quarter results.
Lower provisions for consumer loans helped Banco do Brasil
beat profit estimates in the past quarter. Recurring net income,
or profit before one-time items, rose to 3.04 billion reais
($875 million) last quarter, above a Reuters poll forecast of
2.98 billion reais.
Still, despite the profit beat, some key operating metrics
showed weaker-than-expected performance.
Had management provisioned 100 percent of fresh
non-performing loans last quarter, profit would have been 1
billion reais lower than reported, Marcelo Telles, an analyst at
Credit Suisse Securities wrote in a client note.
Interest income fell for the first quarter in nine as loan
book growth and average borrowing costs came in below
expectations. Recurring return on equity, a measure of
profitability, was 14.2 percent, below the poll's 14.4 percent
estimate and within the bank's guidance for the year.
($1 = 3.4765 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jason Neely, W
Simon and Jonathan Oatis)