UPDATE 1-Banco do Brasil cuts loan-book growth target as profit misses

(Recasts, adds background, details on results)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Aug 11 State-controlled Banco do
Brasil SA cut its loan-book growth targets for this year on
Thursday, as the harshest recession in decades and rising
defaults forced Brazil's biggest bank by assets to retreat from
riskier credit segments.
Brasilia-based Banco do Brasil sees disbursements
shrinking by an average 0.5 percent this year, compared with a
4.5 percent expansion goal given in February. Still, the bank
sharply raised the guidance range for interest income growth to
between 11 percent and 15 percent.
While the outlook for loan repricing remains favorable, the
bank is struggling to contain a surge in defaults by large and
small corporate borrowers alike, which are struggling with the
highest borrowing costs in a decade and the recession.
In the previous quarter, loans in arrears for 90 days or
more, a benchmark for defaults, at the bank rose the most since
at least 2009.
As a result, Banco do Brasil missed second-quarter profit
estimates on Thursday. Excluding one-off items, it had 1.801
billion reais ($577 million) of recurring net income in the
quarter, below the average analyst consensus estimate of 2.117
billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Still, recurring profit, as the indicator is known, was 40
percent bigger than in the prior three months.
Management plans to discuss second-quarter results later in
the day.
($1 = 3.1233 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Gareth Jones and Bernadette Baum)