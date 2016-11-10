UPDATE 2-Banco do Brasil cuts ROE target after rise in bad debt provisions

(Adds analyst, details, background)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Nov 10 State-controlled Banco do
Brasil SA has cut a key profitability target for this
year after missing third-quarter profit forecasts, hit by an
unexpected build-up in provisions against losses on a loan to an
unidentified oil and gas firm.
In a securities filing, the Brasilia-based lender said its
return on equity (ROE) could be between 8 percent and 10 percent
this year, down from a previous forecast range of 9-12 percent.
Estimated provisions as a share of outstanding loans were
unaltered, reflecting slower credit disbursements.
The move underpins the challenge facing Chief Executive
Officer Paulo Caffarelli in bringing ROE closer to that of
smaller private-sector peers. Banco do Brasil's cost of capital
is currently outpacing ROE, which analysts blame on years of
heavy state interference in the bank's strategy.
"ROE guidance continued to be lowered, suggesting ongoing
negative earnings momentum," said Philip Finch, a London-based
strategist with UBS Securities.
Banco do Brasil missed third-quarter profit estimates after
higher taxes and expenses more than offset robust interest
income. Recurring net income came in at 2.337 billion reais
($722 million) last quarter, below analysts' average estimate of
2.469 billion reais.
As a result, ROE totaled 9.9 percent, slightly up from the
second quarter but below the consensus estimate of 12 percent.
Management plans to discuss results with reporters later in
the day. Thursday's change in its forecast was the second this
year.
Interest and fee income fared better than expected last
quarter, giving management some leeway to bolster results.
Provisions fell 20 percent from the prior quarter to 6.644
billion reais, although they came in well below the consensus
forecast of 7.284 billion reais.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, a benchmark for
delinquencies, climbed to a seven-year high of 3.5 percent and
topped the consensus forecast of 3.4 percent. Taxes almost
doubled last quarter, adding pressure on profits, the filing
said.
($1=3.2365 reais)
