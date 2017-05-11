UPDATE 3-Banco do Brasil sees defaults stabilizing despite rising write-offs

(Recasts to add strategy, details from paragraph 1)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO May 11 Efforts to tighten credit risk
standards for corporate borrowers should help stabilize
delinquencies at Banco do Brasil SA, executives said
after the state-controlled bank reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit in the wake of soaring write-offs for bad
loans.
Tackling loan quality problems more effectively is crucial
to help the lender reap the benefits of an expected economic
recovery, Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rogêrio Caffarelli said
on Thursday at an event to discuss first-quarter results. He
expects defaults, which rose in the quarter, to stabilize by
year-end.
Moves to "significantly de-risk our corporate loan book"
will help stem the impact of Brazil's harshest recession ever
and surging bankruptcies in coming months, he said. A jump in
defaults among strained corporate borrowers has forced banks to
book record loan-loss provisions over the past year.
Extending credit for shorter periods is another step toward
reducing loan-related losses, he said. Write-offs of soured
loans almost tripled last quarter, while non-performing loan
creation, a gauge of future defaults, hit its highest level in
at least two years.
Caffarelli's confidence that default rates will stabilize
prompted Banco do Brasil to cut renegotiated loans by 2 percent
and provisions by a bigger-than-expected 10 percent on a
quarterly basis. Shares rose 3.3 percent, signaling optimism
that loan quality problems are close to an inflection point.
Since Caffarelli took office a year ago, Banco do Brasil's
stock has roughly doubled on hopes that he would reverse years
of state involvement that forced the bank to expand borrowing
well above market peers and take on too much risky lending.
Excluding special items, profit came in at 2.515 billion
reais ($794 million) last quarter, below the consensus estimate
of 2.928 billion reais but up 44 percent from the fourth quarter
and 96 percent higher than a year earlier.
"Asset quality, however, was mixed and remains a yellow flag
for future results," said Eduardo Rosman, a senior banking
analyst with Banco BTG Pactual in São Paulo.
Defaults over 90 days ended the quarter above estimates as
the bank reclassified loans to an unspecified corporate client
into riskier categories.
Banco do Brasil's default ratio rose to 3.9 percent because
of the surprising corporate borrower case and a 2.2 percent
decline in outstanding loans. Excluding that case, the ratio
would have been 3.5 percent.
Return on equity of 10.4 percent missed a 12.1 percent
estimate but crossed the double-digit threshold for the first
quarter in five.
Caffarelli has set a goal of cutting a profitability gap
with private-sector rivals, and Banco do Brasil's return on
equity was half Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's in the
first quarter, narrower than the two-thirds gap in the prior
three months.
This stemmed in part from Caffarelli's decision to revise
supply contracts and operational processes to cut costs.
Non-interest expenses fell almost 10 percent as the bank
continued to cut branches and speed up the implementation of
digital tools.
($1 = 3.1663 reais)
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Von Ahn)