Banco do Brasil not interested in Citigroup assets in Brazil

SAO PAULO Feb 25 Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest bank, is not interested in the assets of Citigroup Inc in the country, Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Abreu said on Thursday.

Brasilia-based Banco do Brasil has no potential takeover targets in Brazil or overseas, Abreu said at a news conference to discuss fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)