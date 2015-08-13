Banco do Brasil sees faster growth in interest income this year

SAO PAULO Aug 13 State-controlled Banco do
Brasil SA, Brazil's largest bank by assets, announced
on Thursday the following operating performance forecasts for
this year:
1) The bank kept forecasts for loan book growth unaltered at
between 7 percent and 11 percent this year. In the 12 months
through June, loan book growth was 6.4 percent.
2) It kept estimates for recurring return on equity
unaltered at between 14 percent and 17 percent this year.
Recurring ROE is currently 14.2 percent this year.
3) The bank increased its forecast for interest income
growth this year to a range of between 11 percent to 15 percent
from the previous range of 9 percent to 13 percent announced in
February. Annual growth to the end of June was running at 14.2
percent.
4) Banco do Brasil forecasts fee income growth of between 7
percent and 10 percent this year, unchanged from Febraury
estimates.
5) The bank expects growth in sales, general and
administrative expenses of between 5 percent and 8 percent this
year, unchanged from February.
6) Loan-loss provision expenses will stay between the
equivalent of 3.1 percent and 3.5 percent of average outstanding
loans this year, compared with a prior range of 2.7 percent to
3.1 percent. So far this year, the ratio is at 3.1percent of
Banco do Brasil's loan book.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Greg Mahlich)