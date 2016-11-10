版本:
Banco do Brasil sees weaker profitability trends this year

SAO PAULO Nov 10 Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:

1) The bank forecasts recurring return on equity, a gauge of profitability, between 8 percent and 10 percent, compared with a prior range estimate of 9 percent to 12 percent originally unveiled in February.

2) Banco do Brasil forecasts loan disbursements to contract between 6 percent and 9 percent this year, compared with a prior estimate between a 1 percent expansion and a decline of 2 percent.

3) Banco do Brasil expects net interest income and fee income growth between 11 percent and 15 percent and 7 percent to 11 percent for this year, respectively, unchanged from original guidance.

4) Banco do Brasil expects non-interest expense growth between 4 percent and 6 percent for this year, slower than original guidance of 5 percent to 8 percent growth

5) Twelve-month trailing loan-loss provision expenses are expected to stay between the equivalent of 4 percent and 4.4 percent of average outstanding loans this year, unchanged from the original estimates. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

