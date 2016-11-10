Banco do Brasil sees weaker profitability trends this year

SAO PAULO Nov 10 Banco do Brasil SA, the
nation's largest bank by assets, announced on Thursday the
following operating estimates for this year:
1) The bank forecasts recurring return on equity, a gauge of
profitability, between 8 percent and 10 percent, compared with a
prior range estimate of 9 percent to 12 percent originally
unveiled in February.
2) Banco do Brasil forecasts loan disbursements to contract
between 6 percent and 9 percent this year, compared with a prior
estimate between a 1 percent expansion and a decline of 2
percent.
3) Banco do Brasil expects net interest income and fee
income growth between 11 percent and 15 percent and 7 percent to
11 percent for this year, respectively, unchanged from original
guidance.
4) Banco do Brasil expects non-interest expense growth
between 4 percent and 6 percent for this year, slower than
original guidance of 5 percent to 8 percent growth
5) Twelve-month trailing loan-loss provision expenses are
expected to stay between the equivalent of 4 percent and 4.4
percent of average outstanding loans this year, unchanged from
the original estimates.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)