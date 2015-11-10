Banco do Brasil tenders for up to US$600m of bonds

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar lower, stocks flat as caution creeps in ahead of Trump inauguration
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (IFR) - Banco do Brasil has launched a tender to buy back up to US$600m in perps and senior 2022 notes.
The state-controlled bank is targeting its 9% and 9.25% subordinated perpetual notes as well as 3.875% bonds due 2022.
For each US$1,000 in principal amount, holders who tender by the early bird tender date of November 24 will respectively receive US$752.50, US$777.50 and US$872.50, including a US$30 early tender premium.
Thereafter, but before the final expiration on December 9, buyback prices drop to US$722.50, US$747.50 and US$842.50.
The issuer has capped the tender on each of the perpetuals at US$300m, while putting a ceiling of US$100m for the 2022s. It is also prioritizing the 9% perps first, followed by the 9.25% perps and then the 2022s.
BB Securities, Citigroup and JP Morgan are acting as dealer managers on the tender. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
