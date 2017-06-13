Popular's Spanish investors seek swift redress after bank folds

| MADRID, June 13
MADRID, June 13 Shareholders in Banco Popular
have asked Spain's anti-corruption prosecutor to investigate the
collapse of the lender, which had to be rescued last week by
Santander after a run on its deposits caused regulators
to intervene.
Around 400 retail investors, represented by the Spanish
Association of Minority Shareholders, asked Spain's
Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office on June 8 to investigate
whether Popular's chairman Emilio Saracho and former board
member Antonio del Valle misled the market and accelerated the
bank's demise, a document reviewed by Reuters shows.
The prosecutor's office, which acknowledged the complaint,
did not say whether it will pursue the matter.
Saracho did not reply to an email seeking comment and a
spokesman for Ve Por Mas, a financial group controlled by del
Valle's family, said del Valle had no comment.
In a separate development, Spanish consumer group OCU said
on Monday it had filed a lawsuit with the High Court against
Popular's previous board, in which it alleges false accounting.
Banco Popular declined to comment on either action and
sources told Reuters there was not yet any joint defence
strategy by the former board members and lawyers had not yet
been appointed.
Asked about the OCU claim on Monday, Popular's former
chairman Angel Ron told esRadio:
"If someone brings forward charges against us accusing us of
committing a crime we have never committed, we would respond
with the legal tools at our disposal, with calm, knowing that
the work has been done well, in accordance with the opinion of
the authorities that show that the bank was solvent and that
there has been a liquidity problem in recent weeks."
As part of the rescue, which involved activating Europe's
strict new bank resolution regime, Santander bought Popular for
1 euro, while shareholders and junior bond investors saw their
investments wiped out.
Any legal action taken against Popular would become the
responsibility of Santander, and could take years to resolve
based on previous such cases.
OCU said it had received inquiries from shareholders who
subscribed to Popular's 2.5 billion euro (2.8 billion) capital
increase in May 2016. The investors said they were not privy to
the correct financial information, it added.
OCU sent a letter to the Economy Ministry and Bank of Spain
last week asking that Popular's 300,000 retail investors should
have any claims heard quickly, rather than the years lawsuits
such as theirs normally take to resolve.
Rival Spanish lender Bankia was taken over by the government
in 2012, just a year after a listing in which hundreds of
thousands of small investors bought shares. It was subject to a
number of court cases before eventually agreeing last year to
pay them 1.5 billion euros in compensation.
($1 = 0.8952 euros)
(Aditional reporting by Simon Jessop in London and Stefanie
Eschenbacher in Mexico City; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and
Alexander Smith)