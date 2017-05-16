UPDATE 2-Spanish banks show interest in merger with struggling Popular

* Bankia is analysing merger with Popular - economy minister
* Popular says other lenders have shown interest
* BBVA, Santander, Sabadell, Caixa looking at Popular -
sources
(Adds comments from Spain's Economy Minister, details)
By Jesús Aguado and Angus Berwick
MADRID, May 16 Several Spanish banks, including
state-owned Bankia, have shown interest in a potential
merger with Banco Popular, as its new management
considers options for how to cope with billions of euros in
toxic assets.
Popular's new chairman Emilio Saracho, brought in in
February, has said he would consider a merger as the solution to
the bank's 37 billion euros ($41 billion) of non-performing real
estate assets, the highest among Spanish banks.
Spanish banks have already undergone huge consolidation
since the country's financial crisis, with just 14 left from 55
in 2008, but Popular remains the weak spot since it has been
unable to sell off its assets fast enough.
Popular, Spain's sixth largest bank, said on Tuesday that
all groups had to declare preliminary interest in a merger by
Tuesday evening. Any such declarations were not binding but were
needed for it to analyse its options, it said in a statement.
A source familiar with the deal said all the big Spanish
banks had been looking over the past weekend at Banco Popular's
balance sheet before potentially expressing their interest.
"We have all been looking at risk files, at different
samples of assets, including foreclosed assets, and commercial
data and now we have been asked to put in a price and structure
for the deal," this source said.
Spain's economy minister said on Tuesday that Bankia was one
of several Spanish banks analysing a potential merger with
Popular.
Analysts say a merger between Popular and Bankia would be
complementary and create a domestic giant that would rival
Spain's three largest banks: Banco Santander, BBVA
and Caixabank.
Bankia, Spain's fourth largest bank, has bounced back from
huge losses on property assets after they were transferred to an
external 'bad bank' backed by the state, and now has the highest
core capital ratio among listed lenders.
Spanish banking sources said Santander and BBVA were looking
at Popular, and both banks' chief executives said during their
last results that they would analyse opportunities in their home
market, though both said they were focused on organic growth.
Two banking sources said that BBVA had approached former
Banco Popular chairman Angel Ron in November about a potential
tie-up. Representatives for Santander and BBVA declined to
comment.
MORE CONSOLIDATION
A Popular spokesman said the bank had hired JPMorgan and
Lazard to advise it on its strategic options, which include
either a merger or another capital increase after it raised 2.5
billion euros last year.
Popular shares have fallen around 62 percent over the past
year and are the worst performers on the European STOXX banking
index, which analysts say could encourage potential
competitors to make an offer given its cheap price.
Bankia is unable to close deals until June due to
restrictions on acquisitions from its 22-billion-euro state
bailout in 2012, but a spokeswoman said it could express
interest beforehand.
"Bankia is an important entity, which is very healthy, has a
lot of capital and a good management team. The information I
have is that it is analysing Banco Popular's situation, like the
others," Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told reporters in
Barcelona.
Caixabank and Banco Sabadell, which have
both made informal approaches to Popular in the past, say they
are now focused respectively on integrating Portuguese lender
BPI and British TSB.
However, last week Saracho, Popular's chairman, asked
Sabadell to look again at Popular's balance sheet in case it was
interested, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Caixabank and Sabadell representatives declined to comment.
Popular has undergone three leadership shake-ups since last
July and reported a 3.6-billion-euro loss for 2016. Earlier this
month it said it was looking at selling off its non-strategic
assets to boost its capital, although analysts say this is
probably not enough to cover the shortfall.
($1 = 0.9038 euros)
(Additional reporting by Andres Gonzalez in Madrid and Pamela
Barbaglia in London; Editing by Sarah White/Keith Weir/Susan
Fenton)