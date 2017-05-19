Santander or Bankia viewed as likely saviours for Spain's Popular

* Santander advised by Citigroup on Popular offer
* Bankia has excess capital, cash available
* BBVA does not rule out offer, but sees risks
* Popular aims to find merger partner by end-June
By Andrés González and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, May 19 Spain's biggest bank Santander
or state-owned lender Bankia are most likely
to step in to save troubled Banco Popular, sources
familiar with the talks told Reuters, although a deal is still
far from guaranteed.
Popular is racing to find a merger partner after Spanish
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos closed the door on Thursday to
a potential bailout with public money, while a capital increase
is facing resistance from the bank's existing shareholders.
Santander, which declined to comment on Popular, is
attracted by the bank's strong position in small and medium size
company lending, a source close to Santander said, adding that
it would probably have to raise cash to finance any bid.
"I see Santander as being really motivated."
Saddled with 37 billion euros of soured property assets,
Popular has asked for binding offers by June 10 and aims to
close a takeover by the end of next month, the sources said.
The bank lost 3.6 billion euros in 2016 and has undergone
three leadership shake-ups in less than a year. Its shares have
fallen 65 percent over the past year and are the worst
performers on the European STOXX banking index .SX7P.
Santander, Bankia and BBVA all showed initial
interest in Popular in a preliminary round of talks last week.
BBVA, which declined to comment, does not rule out making an
offer, but people familiar with its strategy say it sees a
takeover deal as highly risky.
It approached Popular with a tentative 1.2 euro per share
offer late last year but never formally put forward a bid.
BBVA believes any deal below this price would trigger
liabilities of up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion), coming on
top of restructuring and clean-up costs.
Those liabilities relate to Popular's capital increase in
June 2016. Investors who bought into it at 1.25 euro per share
could argue they were not given reliable information about the
bank's accounts and therefore paid over the odds.
BAD BANK ?
Santander, which hired Citigroup earlier this year to work
on a potential Popular deal, would have to raise at least 6
billion euros in a capital increase if it pursues a bid, the
source close to the bank said, echoing analyst views.
Popular's final capital shortfall would not be known until a
full due diligence has been completed, they added.
Bankia, which also declined to comment, is another strong
candidate, the sources said, because it not only has cash but
also an excess of capital following its 22 billion euros state
bailout in 2012 and a successful turnaround since then.
Although it has not hired any advisers, Bankia could quickly
find around 4 billion euros to buy Popular in cash and shares,
paving the way for a transfer of part or all of Popular's
troubled real estate assets into Spain's bad bank Sareb.
While this would likely meet resistance in Madrid and
Brussels, a condition for using the bad bank is to have received
public money which would apply to Bankia, but not other bidders.
"(Economy Minister) De Guindos is the one who will call the
shots at the end of the day and its clear that he wants Bankia,
and possibly Sareb, to be part of the solution," one source
familiar with the process said.
The economy ministry declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8955 euros)
(Additional reporting by Carlos Ruano; writing by Julien Toyer;
editing by Alexander Smith)