版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 9日 星期三 20:22 BJT

Banco Santander Brasil appoints Rial as new CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 9 Banco Santander Brasil said on Wednesday its Chairman Sergio Rial will become Chief Executive of the bank in January, taking over from Jesus Zabalza. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer, Editing by Franklin Paul)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐