Santander wants to sell part of Nevada solar project stake - WSJ

Nov 25 Spain's Banco Santander SA is
trying to obtain regulatory approval to sell a part of its stake
in a solar energy project in Nevada to two Canadian pension
funds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
The bank will transfer its 26.8 percent stake in Tonopah
Solar Energy LLC to a new joint venture that will hold its
assets in the United States, the Journal said on its website,
citing a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
(on.wsj.com/11WJ8ik)
Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Public Sector
Pension Investment Board will each acquire a stake and each own
about a third of the joint venture, according to the Journal
reported.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the Journal
said.
Banco Santander, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Public
Sector Pension Investment Board could not be immediately reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Richard Chang)