UPDATE 1-Santander says not considering buyout of U.S. auto finance unit

MADRID Dec 9 Spain's Santander said it
was not considering buying out the 28 percent of its U.S. auto
finance business that is currently listed on the stock market
after Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday the Spanish bank was
mulling such a move.
"Regarding a news report published today that Banco
Santander is considering a possible offer to acquire the
publicly traded shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Banco
Santander announced that it is not considering this option," the
bank said in a short emailed statement.
The stake in Dallas-based Santander Consumer USA Holdings
Inc, which is 60-percent owned by Santander, was worth about
$1.8 billion as of Monday.
Shares in Santander Consumer closed up 1.7 percent on
Tuesday at $18.61 a share after they rose more than 13 percent
during the day. The unit was listed on the New York Stock
Exchange in January in an offering priced at $24 per share.
