Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 16 Banco Santander has agreed to buy back a 50 percent stake in its asset management unit from U.S. buyout funds Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The deal, which is close to being announced, will give Santander full control of its asset management division which is present in 12 countries with 174 billion euros ($186.37 billion)of assets under management.
Santander Asset Management and Warburg Pincus declined to comment while General Atlantic was not immediately available for comment.
Santander sold a combined 50 percent stake of its asset management platform to Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic in 2013.
The deal will pave the way to the sale of Allfunds Bank, a mutual fund platform which is held by Santander Asset Management and Intesa Sanpaolo, one of the sources said.
Reuters reported on Nov. 11 that several buyout funds including a consortium of Bain Capital and Advent had approached Santander Asset Management over a possible takeover of Allfunds. ($1 = 0.9336 euros) (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Rachel Armstrong)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.