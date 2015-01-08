Santander lines up Goldman Sachs and UBS to run capital hike - source

LONDON Jan 8 Santander has lined up Goldman Sachs and UBS to run a capital hike, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The Spanish bank said earlier on Thursday that it would raise 7.5 billion euros ($8.8 billion), worth 9.9 percent of existing share capital, through an accelerated share placement. ($1 = 0.8493 Euros) (Reporting By Steve Slater and Freya Berry; editing by Alex Smith)