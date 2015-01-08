Banco Santander sets price range for capital hike - source

LONDON Jan 8 Banco Santander has set
the price range for its capital hike at 6.18-6.50 euros a share,
a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, representing
a discount of between 5 and 10 percent of the closing share
price.
The Spanish bank is selling 1.258 billion shares in a 7.5
billion-euro ($8.9 billion) capital increase. Shares in the
lender closed at 6.86 euros each on Thursday.
Books are expected to close before the market opens on
Friday, the source said.
Santander declined to comment. UBS and Goldman
Sachs, which are running the accelerated bookbuild, also
declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8467 Euros)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Steve Slater)