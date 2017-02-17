Santander invests in artificial intelligence startups -sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 17 Spanish lender Banco Santander
SA has invested in two artificial-intelligence
companies, part of the financial industry's increased focus on
technology smart enough to mimic human thinking, sources
familiar with the deals told Reuters.
The bank's venture arm, Santander InnoVentures, bought
stakes in Personetics Technologies, which provides automated
customer service, and Gridspace, whose software can learn and
interpret language the way a person would, the sources said.
The size of the investments could not be determined and the
sources asked not to be named because they were not allowed to
disclose the information publicly.
The deals underscore how lenders have become more interested
in using artificial intelligence for a wide variety of tasks,
including hiring, spotting fraud, improving call centers and
recommending products for customers.
Personetics, which has offices in New York, London and Tel
Aviv, creates "chatbots" that can respond to customer questions
through popular messaging platforms like Facebook Inc's
Messenger. French bank Societe Generale, for instance,
is using Personetics to answer queries about equity funds in its
Romanian banking unit.
San Francisco-based Gridspace's technology can be used by
banks to monitor conversations between customers and employees
at call centers to improve service.
Santander set up its London-based InnoVentures group in 2014
to invest in young financial-technology companies that can
improve its digital offerings. The division was initially
allocated $100 million to invest but was given an extra $100
million in July.
It has backed more than a dozen companies so far, including
automated wealth manager SigFig, Swedish payments company
iZettle and Digital Asset Holdings, which develops blockchain
software and is led by former JPMorgan Chase & Co
commodities chief Blythe Masters.
Other global banks have venture units with similar remits.
Santander InnoVentures was among the most active bank-owned
investors in fintech companies last year, alongside Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc, according to
data by CB Insights.
(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and
Paul Simao)