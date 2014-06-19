Santander sells custody business stake to Warburg Pincus-led group

BRIEF-PG&E says power restored in San Francisco
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
MADRID, June 19 The euro zone's biggest bank Santander said on Thursday it had agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in its securities custody business to a holding led by U.S. buyout firm Warburg Pincus.
In a regulatory filing, Santander said it would book a 410-million-euro ($556.45 million) net capital gain on the sale of the business, valued at 975 million euros. It will retain a 50 percent stake.
Singapore's Temasek is also part of the group that will become a new partner of Santander in the business.
($1 = 0.7368 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jason Neely)
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 The U.S. Homeland Security Department's inspector general said on Friday he was investigating possible abuse of authority in a case that triggered a lawsuit against the department by Twitter Inc .