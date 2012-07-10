UPDATE 5-Itau Unibanco, BMG form $493 mln payroll loan venture

* Payroll loan venture to enhance BMG's capital base
* Itaú to also help fund BMG payroll loan operations
* Pact comes as mid-sized banks show signs of strain
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, July 10 Itaú Unibanco Holding
, Brazil's largest private-sector lender,
formed a 1 billion real ($493 million) joint venture with
smaller rival Banco BMG to offer payroll-deductible loans, the
fastest-growing personal loan segment in Latin America's largest
economy.
The venture, named Banco Itaú BMG Consignado, will be 70
percent-controlled by Itaú Unibanco, which will name most of the
management team, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
BMG will control the remaining 30 percent. The venture expects
to originate about 12 billion reais of payroll loans within two
years.
The deal comes amid speculation that Banco BMG, under strain
after the purchase of rival Banco Schahin last year and a surge
in the cost of funding in its segment, could be bought by Banco
Bradesco or investment bank BTG Pactual.
Itaú has an option to buy out BMG's stake in the venture.
Itaú has about 11 billion reais in outstanding payroll
loans, compared with BMG's 27 billion reais in similar credits.
The filing did not specify the possible impact on Itaú
Unibanco's earnings in the short term.
Under the deal, Itaú Unibanco will also provide BMG with up
to 300 million reais per month in funding for new payroll loans
outside the joint venture, indicating the massive lender is
looking for further synergies with BMG beyond the association.
Itaú will charge BMG "market interest rates" for the funding
line, which was agreed upon for a period of five years.
"The deal is accretive for both parties. There are a number
of synergies and we are confident that we will originate robust
credit in less-risky conditions," Itaú Unibanco Chief Executive
Officer Roberto Egydio Setúbal told reporters in São Paulo.
Banco BMG CEO Ricardo Guimarães also said that the venture
will provide BMG with room to increase auto and other consumer
loans without worrying too much about preserving capital.
The joint venture "enhances Banco BMG's credit quality by
addressing one of the two structural pressures on the payroll
business operated by small and mid-sized banks in Brazil:
namely, the high cost of funding available for some of these
institutions," wrote Alexandre Muller, a corporate debt analyst
with BTG Pactual in São Paulo.
Payroll-deductible loans, formally created in September 2003
by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, charge lower
borrowing costs than traditional loans because monthly
installments are deducted from the borrower's paycheck. The
average interest rate for payroll loans was 24.7 percent in May,
compared with 41.4 percent for standard consumer loans.
"We haven't been as strong in this payroll-deductible credit
segment as we should have been," Setúbal said, adding that he
expects payroll loans to surpass the amount of outstanding car
loans in the bank's credit portfolio within a few years.
Itaú Unibanco, also Brazil's largest auto lender, is seeking
to grow in less-risky segments, where narrower spreads are
charged to borrowers, Setúbal said. Spreads are the difference
between the interest rate banks charge for their loans and the
yield they pay depositors for their savings.
That newfound prudence will be tested in coming months as
President Dilma Rousseff pushes lenders to offer more financing
to consumers in a bid to jump-start Brazil's economy.
With defaults hitting an all-time high, some investors worry
that Rousseff's strategy is poorly timed and may foment
irresponsible lending among lenders wary of losing market share
to state-controlled banks such as Banco do Brasil.
"For Itaú Unibanco, this transaction seems like a good way
for the bank to expand its presence in a market where it lags
competitors," Goldman Sachs Group analyst Carlos Macedo said in
a note to clients. "Risks seem limited given funding recourse,
and the combination would make Itaú Unibanco's balance sheet
more defensive."
RAPID CREDIT GROWTH
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the most widely
followed gauge of bank defaults, rose to 6 percent of
outstanding loans in Brazil in May, compared with a revised 5.9
percent in April.
Preferred shares of Itaú Unibanco fell 4.5 percent to close
at 27.94 reais Tuesday, the second decline in as many days, on
concern the association with BMG will hamper profit, traders
said. Shares of Itaú Unibanco are down more than 16 percent this
year.
The yield on the Banco BMG bond due in August 2020
fell to 10.95 percent, the second straight
decline. Falling yields often indicate an ease in risk
perceptions among investors.
Years of rapid credit expansion in Brazil, which drove
credit as a share of gross domestic product to 50 percent this
year from about 26 percent at the start of 2003, have resulted
in tougher funding and liquidity conditions as well as a
relaxation of risk assessment and auditing controls among
smaller lenders.
The central bank has seized control of three mid-sized
lenders over the past 18 months, partly because of accounting
fraud. Yet, more than fraud, investors are worried about the
inability of regulators and bankers to fix the funding gap at
the core of mid-sized banks' woes.
Lenders in the segment are too dependent on revenue from
bond offerings, securitizations of their own loans and even
sales of parts of their own loan book to raise funds.
Shares in mid-cap banks are down 2.4 percent in dollar terms
this year, according to the MSCI Brazil Small and Mid Financials
Index, following a 15 percent slump last year.