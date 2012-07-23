Brazil's Banco Bradesco misses Q2 profit estimate

SAO PAULO, July 23 Banco Bradesco , Brazil's second largest non-government bank, reported on Monday net income of 2.833 billion reais ($1.40 billion) in the second quarter, compared with 2.785 billion reais in the same period of 2011.

Osasco, Brazil-based Bradesco was expected to post net income of 2.923 billion reais in the quarter, according to the average estimate of 11 analysts in a Reuters poll.

Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time items, rose 1.5 percent to 2.867 billion reais in the quarter ended on June 30, according to a statement. The bank was expected to earn 2.921 billion reais, according to the poll.