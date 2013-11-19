Brazil state bank pullback may help private lenders -Bradesco

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 19 Brazil private-sector lenders
could take up some of the slack resulting from a drop in
corporate loan disbursements by state-run rivals next year as
long as the decline is gradual and not too drastic, a senior
vice president at Banco Bradesco SA said on Tuesday.
A drop of as much as 30 billion reais in disbursements from
state development bank BNDES next year could be filled by credit
from private-sector lenders and through capital market
instruments, said Sérgio Clemente, who oversees wholesale
banking and asset management at Bradesco, Brazil's
third biggest private-sector bank by assets.
"Obviously I am speaking in hypothetical terms, but if
growth speeds up and demand persists, that move would open room
for us, private lenders, to fund credit," said Clemente, who was
in New York at an event sponsored by Bradesco BBI, Bradesco's
investment-banking unit. "A small drop in BNDES disbursements
would be fine, not a big one because the economy may suffer."
His remarks come as government officials have acknowledged
the need to put the brakes on state-run lenders, which are
expanding their loan books at a pace five times faster than
private-sector rivals. Major rating companies are now assuming a
more bearish tone on Brazil's credit rating due to the
consequences of the increased use of state lenders to revive
growth.
Clemente's view contrasts with that of credit rating company
Moody's Investors Service, which is skeptical that Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff will make good on promises to rein in
aggressive lending growth at state banks. Sources with knowledge
of Rousseff's thinking told Reuters that she wants state-owned
banks Banco do Brasil SA, Caixa Econômica Federal and
the BNDES to slow activity in certain segments.
BNDES, which is Brazil's main source of long-term corporate
credit, is expected to lend 190 billion reais ($84 billion) this
year, compared with 156 billion reais last year. The loan book
of BNDES, which is twice as big as the World Bank's, has more
than quadrupled since 2005.
BNDES President Luciano Coutinho has repeatedly said this
year that disbursements are likely to fall in 2014.
CROWDING-OUT
In March, Moody's cut its long-term issuer ratings for BNDES
and Caixa Economica Federal, Brazil's No. 1 mortgage lender,
citing their eroding capital positions after years of rapid
credit expansion. At the same time, BNDES and Caixa increased
dividend payouts to the government, which has in turn
replenished their capital with Treasury debt instead of cash.
For years, executives at Brazil's main private-sector
lenders have said competition from the BNDES is crowding them
out of corporate lending. BNDES receives fresh capital from the
National Treasury at below-market interest rates, and now
accounts for about one-fourth of total credit in Brazil.
Bradesco BBI executives such as Renato Ejnisman, a managing
director for investment banking, said potential sources of
funding for corporate credit may include sales of notes to fund
infrastructure projects and project finance loans. Clemente said
demand for credit in the infrastructure, civil construction and
agriculture sectors will remain strong.
Clemente said Brazil's attempts to lure foreign investment
could benefit from a government pledge to keep budget spending
under control, a stronger commitment to fight inflation and
efforts to make economic policy more predictable.
Asked about the outlook for 2014, when Brazilians will elect
a new president and the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to
begin scaling back its years-long program of economic stimulus,
Clemente declined to give guidance for Bradesco's wholesale
banking unit. Still, he said he is "optimistic, yet cautious,
about whether the Brazilian government will stick to inflation
control."
Bradesco has requested permission from Mexico's central bank
to operate a subsidiary in that country and expects a response
from officials within the next 120 days or so. The bank will not
pursue international expansion "aggressively," Clemente said.