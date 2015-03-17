Brazil's Bradesco says 5 bln reais capital increase approved

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 17 Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's second-largest private-sector bank, said the country's central bank had approved a 5 billion reais ($1.5 billion) capital increase in a Tuesday security filing.
The increase included a bonus of 20 percent in shares and was approved at a shareholders' meeting, the filing said. Shareholders' positions will be adjusted on March 26.
($1 = 3.23 reais) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Diane Craft)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company