Brazil's Bradesco targets return on equity at 20 pct-CEO

SAO PAULO, July 23 Banco Bradesco expects to post return on equity of around 20 percent in coming quarters as Brazil's second-largest private sector bank diversifies its sources of revenue, keeps expenses under control and puts a lid on loan delinquencies, Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco said on Monday.

Return on equity, known as ROE, is a widely used gauge of profitability in the banking industry.

Early indicators are showing that loan defaults in Brazil will stabilize and begin declining soon, Trabuco said, without elaborating on a timetable for that.