版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 21:31 BJT

Brazilian Banco BVA needed 1 bln reais in capital -govt source

BRASILIA Oct 19 Brazilian lender Banco BVA , which the central bank took over early on Friday, required 1 billion reais ($493 million) in fresh capital but controlling shareholders failed to raise the funds, a senior government official with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐