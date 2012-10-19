Brazilian Banco BVA needed 1 bln reais in capital -govt source

BRIEF-Nordson reports Q1 GAAP EPS $0.86
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
BRASILIA Oct 19 Brazilian lender Banco BVA , which the central bank took over early on Friday, required 1 billion reais ($493 million) in fresh capital but controlling shareholders failed to raise the funds, a senior government official with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Southern Anesthesia + Surgical will become part of Ace Surgical Supply (ace), a subsidiary of Henry Schein