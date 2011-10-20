UPDATE 5-Scotiabank to pay $1 bln for Colombian bank stake

* Deal expands Scotiabank's Colombian presence
* Buys 51 pct now with option for remainder in 7 years
* Canada's No. 3 bank sees more acquisitions in Colombia
* Purchase to close in December, add to earnings in 2012
By Nelson Bocanegra and Cameron French
BOGOTA/TORONTO, Oct 20 Bank of Nova Scotia
(BNS.TO)(BNS.N) agreed to pay about $1 billion in cash and
stock for a majority stake in Colombia's unlisted Banco
Colpatria, expanding the Canadian bank's footprint in the Latin
American country.
The Canadian bank, which entered Colombia last year with
the purchase of Royal Bank of Scotland's wholesale operations
in the country, said on Thursday it will pay $500 million in
cash and 10 million shares for a 51 percent stake in Colombia's
seventh-largest bank by assets.
Canada's No. 3 bank, commonly known as Scotiabank, also
said it had an option to buy the remaining 49 percent at fair
market value in seven years from Grupo Colpatria, the holding
company that has controlled Banco Colpatria until now.
Colombia's banking sector could be attractive for foreign
banks looking for growth potential considering only 60 percent
of the population uses banks.
Scotiabank said it would continue shopping around the
world.
"Given the dislocation in the market today, we view this as
a opportune time to look at asset purchases, portfolio
purchases or bank purchases, and we'll continue to do that,"
Scotiabank's head of international banking, Brian Porter, told
Reuters in an interview. [ID:nN1E79J1K8]
"We get calls by the week about different assets or pending
divestitures around the globe, so ... there will be further
opportunities," he said.
Colpatria had said in September it expected to have a
foreign partner before the end of the year, and banks such as
Brazil's Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) and Itau (ITUB4.SA) and
Chile's CorpBanca COB.SN were believed to have been
interested.
Grupo Colpatria had just bought back a 49.7 percent stake
in the Colombian bank from General Electric Co (GE.N) earlier
this year, after having sold the stake to GE in 2007.
Scotiabank's acquisition is expected to close in December
and will add a few cents to earnings per share in 2012. The
deal continues its expansion in Latin America in recent years,
when it has acquired substantial holdings in Mexico and Central
and South America.
"Colombia's population of 45 million people is young,
mainly urban, and significantly underbanked," Porter told a
conference call.
Banco Colpatria, which has assets of $6.2 billion and
deposits of $4.2 billion, is Colombia's second largest credit
card issuer and has a network of 175 branches, Scotiabank
said.
"We will be looking for opportunities in the market, which
we will be evaluating together with the people from
Scotiabank," Colpatria Chief Executive Santiago Perdomo told
Reuters.
"We will continue our strategic plan of organic growth.
Scotiabank, which can provide a lot in terms of syndicated
loans and loans to big corporations," Perdomo said.
Banco Colpatria's operations will
be combined with Scotiabank's existing wholesale business in
the country but will continue to operate under the name
Colpatria in Colombia, where the banking sector is still
largely under local control.
"We view the acquisition positively and believe that it
incrementally adds to Scotia's very positive growth profile,"
Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken said in a research note.
"Further, we believe that the issuance of common equity in the
transaction should be viewed favorably."
Canada's big banks weathered the 2008 financial crisis in
reasonably good shape, and have continued to make acquisitions,
most recently picking up assets in Canada being sold off by
foreign banks.
Scotiabank's shares were up 12 Canadian cents at C$51.85 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange in afternoon trade and were up 52
cents, or 1.0 percent, at $50.15 in New York.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
