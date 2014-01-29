Banco de Chile's majority owner sells about $820.5 million in shares

RPT-UPDATE 2-Fitch cuts Italy's debt rating; cites weak growth, political risk
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation
SANTIAGO Jan 29 The majority shareholder of Chilean bank Banco de Chile on Wednesday sold about 6.7 billion shares, raking in roughly $820.5 million.
The shares were sold at 67 pesos each, below Tuesday's closing market price.
Top owner LQ Inversiones Financieras, made up of the wealthy Chilean Luksic family's Quinenco SA holding group and Citigroup Inc, now has a roughly 51 percent stake in the bank, down from 58.4 percent.
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, published the provisional notice of the end result of its all-cash public tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd