New Issue-Banco de Credito del Peru sells $350 mln notes

April 19 Banco de Credito del Peru
(BCP), acting through its Panamanian branch on Thursday sold
$350 million of fixed to floating rate subordinated notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
For the first 10-years the notes are at a fixed-rate, then
they float at 704.3 basis points over the three-month London
interbank offered rate.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU
AMT $350 MLN COUPON 6.125 PCT MATURITY 04/25/2027
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/25/2012
MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 6.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/24/2012
S&P N/A SPREAD 416 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A