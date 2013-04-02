版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 3日 星期三 06:58 BJT

Banco do Brasil eyes lenders in Florida, New Jersey -source

SAO PAULO, April 2 Banco do Brasil SA is on the lookout for some takeover targets in the United States as it seeks to provide more banking services to a growing community of Brazilian citizens and companies in the world's largest economy, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

Brazil's largest bank by assets is considering bidding for the Florida-based unit of Spain's Bankia SA, known as City National Bank of Florida, and another lender in New Jersey, said the source, who declined to speak on the record because negotiations are under way.
