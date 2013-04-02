Banco do Brasil eyes lenders in Florida, New Jersey -source

BRIEF-Newell Brands announces agreement to sell fire starter and fire log business
SAO PAULO, April 2 Banco do Brasil SA is on the lookout for some takeover targets in the United States as it seeks to provide more banking services to a growing community of Brazilian citizens and companies in the world's largest economy, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
Brazil's largest bank by assets is considering bidding for the Florida-based unit of Spain's Bankia SA, known as City National Bank of Florida, and another lender in New Jersey, said the source, who declined to speak on the record because negotiations are under way.
LONDON/BOSTON, April 9 "Macro" hedge funds are back in favour with investors seeking to take a view on U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, European elections, or interest rates, but it is start-up funds rather than established players which are attracting cash.
April 10 U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc , a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion.