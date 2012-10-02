版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三 02:18 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Banco do Brasil proposed notes Baa1

Oct 2 Banco do Brasil SA : * Moody's rates Banco do brasil's proposed senior unsecured notes baa1;

positive outlook * Rpt-moody's rates banco do brasil's proposed senior unsecured notes baa1;

positive outlook

