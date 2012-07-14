Banco do Brasil to buy back up to 5.7 pct of outstanding stock

* Banco do Brasil approves share buyback plan

* Could buy back as many as 50 million shares

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, July 13 Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest lender by assets, approved on Friday a plan to buy back up to 5.7 percent of its outstanding stock, seeking to stem a 36 percent slump in the value of shares since the start of last year.

The board of the Brasilia-based bank, which is controlled by Brazil's federal government, decided to buy back as many as 50 million common shares within the next 180 days, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

At current prices, the share repurchase could cost Banco do Brasil about 940 million reais ($461 million). Shares of the bank gained 1 percent on Friday to 18.80 reais.

Currently Banco do Brasil has about 871.9 million shares in circulation.