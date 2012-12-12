版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 19:50 BJT

Banco do Brasil gets approval to open Chinese branch

SAO PAULO Dec 12 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, Brazil's largest bank by assets, has received Chinese regulatory approval to open a branch there, a senior executive told journalists on Wednesday.

