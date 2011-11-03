Banco do Brasil sees defaults stable in Q4-CFO

SAO PAULO Nov 3 State-controlled Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Latin America's largest bank by assets, sees default rates at current levels in the fourth quarter, Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro said on Thursday.

The lender increased provisions for bad loans in the third quarter to protect itself from a widening euro zone sovereign debt crisis, Monteiro said at a news conference.

The bank reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as lower taxes and a jump in trading gains helped overcome a surge in bad loan provisions and weak interest income. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)