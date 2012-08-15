Banco do Brasil sees turning point for defaults at unit

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
SAO PAULO Aug 15 Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest bank, expects loan delinquencies at Banco Votorantim, where it has a 49.9 percent stake, to decline in coming quarters, Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro said on a conference call on Wednesday.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.