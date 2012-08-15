版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Banco do Brasil sees turning point for defaults at unit

SAO PAULO Aug 15 Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest bank, expects loan delinquencies at Banco Votorantim, where it has a 49.9 percent stake, to decline in coming quarters, Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro said on a conference call on Wednesday.

