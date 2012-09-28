版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 20:36 BJT

Banco do Brasil to announce cuts in service fees Friday - source

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 State-run Banco do Brasil , the nation's largest lender, plans to cut some service fees as early as Friday, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

The impact of that move on future earnings will be "negligible," said the source, who declined to be quoted because the plan is still in the making.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐