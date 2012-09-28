Banco do Brasil to announce cuts in service fees Friday - source

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 State-run Banco do Brasil , the nation's largest lender, plans to cut some service fees as early as Friday, a source with knowledge of the situation said.
The impact of that move on future earnings will be "negligible," said the source, who declined to be quoted because the plan is still in the making.
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct