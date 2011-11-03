Banco do Brasil Q3 net income beats estimates

SAO PAULO, NOV 3 - SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil , Brazil's largest bank by assets, posted on Thursday third-quarter net income of 2.89 billion reais ($1.7 billion), above the average estimate of 2.67 billion reais from 10 analysts polled by Reuters last week.

The bank had earned 2.63 billion reais a year earlier and 3.36 billion in the second quarter. ($1=1.75 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David Holmes)