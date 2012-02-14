Banco do Brasil posts 3.6 pct gain in profit last year

SAO PAULO Feb 14 State-controlled Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest lender, reported on Tuesday net income of 12.126 billion reais ($7.07 billion) last year, an increase of 3.6 percent compared with 11.703 billion reais a year earlier.

The bank did not immediately provide quarterly earnings results.

Profitability, as measured by an indicator known as return on equity, ended last year at 22.4 percent, down from 27 percent a year earlier. For the fourth quarter, ROE reached 22.5 percent, higher than the average estimate of 19.5 percent ROE in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.