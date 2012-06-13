版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 14日

Banco do Brasil sees loan growth topping estimates

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 Banco do Brasil , the nation's largest bank by assets, expects growth in its loan book to exceed initial estimates for this year, Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine told Reuters on Wednesday.

The state-controlled bank is likely to carry out additional offerings of global notes this year, Bendine said in Rio de Janeiro. The lender sold $750 million of 10-year subordinated debt notes on Tuesday to replenish its capital base and fund other corporate purposes.

