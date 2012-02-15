UPDATE 1-Banco do Brasil sees no share sale in 2012, 2013

* Capital base "strong" for next 24 months, CFO says

* Shares gain for third day on profit, capital plans

* Investors fear impact of Basel III rules on bank

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Banco do Brasil , the nation's largest bank, has no plans to raise capital through a share offering this year or next, a sign of confidence that upcoming changes to banking capital rules will do little to erode its solvency.

Even after the expected implementation of stricter bank capital rules by regulators later this year, Banco do Brasil has sufficient access to funds and enough capital to support current operations, Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro told investors in a conference call on Wednesday.

The issue has hampered the performance of Banco do Brasil's stock for months. Expectations of a stock sale tend to depress a company's shares due to concerns that the transaction will be dilutive to current shareholders. The bank's stock fell 18 percent last year, partly on such concerns.

"We want to reinstill confidence and insist that we don't have intentions to tap the equity markets through an offering, either in 2012 or 2013," Monteiro said. "Our capital position is comfortable."

Shares of the Brasilia-based lender jumped for a third straight day on Wednesday, climbing 3 percent to 28.30 reais following Monteiro's comments. The stock, which this year is up 11 percent, reached its highest level in at least a year.

"In our view, this is a very welcome consideration and should put to rest capital need concerns at Banco do Brasil, helping to improve market sentiment and lifting overhang risks in the short to medium term," Roberto Attuch, head of equity research for Latin America and senior banking analyst at Barclays Capital, said in a note to clients.

Banco do Brasil's capital solvency ratio, the percentage of equity to assets weighted by different levels of risk, ended last year at 14 percent, above the central bank's minimum 11 percent. At such levels, Banco do Brasil estimates it could ramp up loan disbursements by up to 156 billion reais ($90 billion).

Including a January bond offering aimed at beefing up capital, the bank's solvency ratio is now as high as 14.3 percent.