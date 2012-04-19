Banco do Brasil deepens rate cuts after c.bank cut

* State lender offers cheaper loans, cites central bank
* Bank's prior rate cuts anticipated industry trend
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian state-controlled
lender Banco do Brasil said on Thursday it was
cutting interest rates further on consumer and business loans to
reflect a central bank rate cut.
The move comes a day after Brazil's biggest lenders Banco
Bradesco and Banco Itau cut interest rates
to compete with cheaper loans from state lenders Banco do Brasil
and Caixa Economica Federal.
Brazil's government has toughened its tone in recent weeks
demanding that banks bolster lending and lower interest rates to
reflect the central bank's lower policy rate and add momentum to
a still feeble recovery in Latin America's top economy.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega has criticized Brazilian
banks' spreads, or the difference between what they pay out in
interest to depositors and what they charge in interest on
loans, which are some of the world's highest.
The central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate to 9
percent on Wednesday, bringing the key rate to an all-time low
this year and leaving the door open to further cuts .
Investors have met the industry's lower rates with concerns
about slimmer profit margins and lower quality loan books,
knocking nearly 6 percent off Banco do Brasil's share price the
day it first announced its cheaper lending program.
Banco do Brasil shares shed 1.3 percent after the
announcement on Thursday, falling to session lows.