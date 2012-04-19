Banco do Brasil deepens rate cuts after c.bank cut

* State lender offers cheaper loans, cites central bank

* Bank's prior rate cuts anticipated industry trend

SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil said on Thursday it was cutting interest rates further on consumer and business loans to reflect a central bank rate cut.

The move comes a day after Brazil's biggest lenders Banco Bradesco and Banco Itau cut interest rates to compete with cheaper loans from state lenders Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.

Brazil's government has toughened its tone in recent weeks demanding that banks bolster lending and lower interest rates to reflect the central bank's lower policy rate and add momentum to a still feeble recovery in Latin America's top economy.

Finance Minister Guido Mantega has criticized Brazilian banks' spreads, or the difference between what they pay out in interest to depositors and what they charge in interest on loans, which are some of the world's highest.

The central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate to 9 percent on Wednesday, bringing the key rate to an all-time low this year and leaving the door open to further cuts .

Investors have met the industry's lower rates with concerns about slimmer profit margins and lower quality loan books, knocking nearly 6 percent off Banco do Brasil's share price the day it first announced its cheaper lending program.

Banco do Brasil shares shed 1.3 percent after the announcement on Thursday, falling to session lows.