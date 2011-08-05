UPDATE 1-Banco do Brasil to cut loan growth goal amid woes

* CEO: Banco do Brasil to announce revision on Aug. 9

* Lender to publish second quarter results that day

* Move signals tough environment ahead for banks (Adds comments, background, banking industry results)

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, Aug 5 Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA), the country's largest bank, will trim estimates for loan book growth this year, Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine said on Friday, signaling higher borrowing costs and economic uncertainty are finally taking their toll on the nation's runaway credit boom.

Asked at an event in Rio de Janeiro whether the bank would cut its estimate for credit growth for the year, Bendine told reporters: "Certainly." The bank currently estimates its loan portfolio will grow between 17 percent and 20 percent in 2011.

The bank's new range for credit growth could be between 15 percent and 17 percent, Bendine said, adding the bank will make a formal announcement on Aug. 9, when it will publish second-quarter earnings.

The decision underscores the difficulties facing the nation's banks as Latin America's largest economy loses momentum more rapidly than expected and policies to arrest the fastest inflation in six years weigh down borrowing.

Bendine said credit curbs known as "macroprudential measures" are leading the bank to issue fewer loans in the consumer segment and more on the corporate side.

"It is normal to revise down the estimates because of the implementation of those policies ... that led to a shrinking of credit," he said.

Shares accelerated losses following Bendine's comments.

The stock fell 2.1 percent on Friday to 23.48 reais. Banco do Brasil has shed 17 percent this year.

Banco do Brasil's three main listed rivals reported mixed results in the second quarter. Indeed, a rise in delinquencies and new household surveys showing high leverage and debt-servicing expenses indicate that previously insatiable Brazilian borrowers are finally nearing their limit for debt.

State-controlled Banco do Brasil, also Latin America's largest bank, will probably report on Tuesday an 8.5 percent increase in net income from a year earlier to 2.96 billion reais ($1.86 billion), according to the average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters. Tougher credit risk controls likely neutralized a spike in loan defaults. [ID:nN1E76O006]

Bendine said growth estimates for all segments of credit, including corporate, small- and mid-sized enterprises, personal and mortgages, will be revised.

Slower growth in lending for consumers and companies could hamper Banco do Brasil's top line for the quarters ahead, but the expected repricing of about 60 percent of its consumer lending portfolio through year-end could offset the impact.

By repricing its portfolio, Banco do Brasil will be able to roll over and issue loans at higher spreads. The central bank raised the overnight Selic lending rate five times this year to 12.5 percent -- the highest since January 2009.

Loan delinquencies are under control, Bendine said, adding that credit risk management is a "constant preoccupation" for the bank. He declined to elaborate on the level of defaulted loans at the end of the second quarter. ($1=1.59 reais) (Additional reporting by Cesar Bianconi in Sao Paulo; editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Andre Grenon)