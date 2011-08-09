UPDATE 3-Banco do Brasil net soars amid sinking defaults

* Net income surges 23 pct, beats analysts' estimates
* Bank cuts year-end estimates for most credit items
* Loan defaults tumble; capital base in solid shape
* Shares rally; first gain in six sessions
(Adds comments from CEO Bendine, highlights from news
conference throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves
SAO PAULO, Aug 9 Robust trading income and loan
growth fueled a 23 percent jump in second-quarter net income at
Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), topping rivals' results and
analysts' estimates.
Profit at the state-controlled lender rose to 3.357 billion
reais ($2.07 billion) from 2.725 billion reais a year earlier,
according to a securities filing. The bank had been expected to
earn 2.96 billion reais, according to a Reuters poll of nine
analysts.
Controls on expenses and asset quality gave the bank, led
by Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine, room to make modest cuts in
estimates for lending growth without hampering profitability.
Strict risk assessment practices helped Banco do Brasil buck an
industrywide trend of rising loan delinquencies.
"The trend is that loan delinquencies remain for us at
current levels through the second half" of the year, Bendine
told reporters in Sao Paulo at a conference to discuss the
results.
In an attempt to preserve capital amid an uncertain
scenario for economic growth, Brazil's biggest bank by assets
trimmed estimates for loan book growth this year to between 15
percent and 18 percent, compared with an initial estimate of 17
percent to 20 percent.
The decision came after government policies to arrest the
fastest inflation in six years weighed on borrowing. Assets
grew too rapidly in recent years, and more limited loan growth
could avert capital erosion, thereby delaying potential share
and bond offerings.
The bank is well prepared to face the current turmoil in
global markets, Bendine said, adding that transactions in
capital markets will suffer amid volatility in asset prices.
Banco do Brasil's shares rallied 5.9 percent to 23.96 reais
on Tuesday. The stock has shed 10 percent this month, compared
with a more than 18 percent tumble for some rivals.
The bank showed strong operating trends and the highest
return on equity among Brazil's four largest listed banks in
the quarter. Banco do Brasil is trading at a 35 percent
discount to smaller rivals Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) and Itau
Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), according to estimates by Deutsche Bank.
RETURN ON EQUITY
Expansion plans were put on hold because of the current
crisis, Bendine said.
Delinquencies fell sharply in the second quarter as a
result of tougher risk assessment controls, Banco do Brasil
said. It was the only large lender that managed to lower loan
defaults in the period.
Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, the most widely
followed gauge of defaults, fell to the equivalent of 2 percent
of total loans, down from 2.7 percent a year earlier and 2.1
percent in the first quarter.
Excluding one-time items such as asset sales and charges,
recurring net income surged 39 percent to 3.23 billion reais,
well above the 2.693 billion reais forecast in the Reuters
poll.
Profitability, as measured by return on equity, rose to
24.9 percent from 24.6 percent a year earlier. Costs fell to
41.1 percent of revenue from 44 percent, signaling an
improvement in efficiency, the bank said.
Net interest income, or loan-related revenue, rose 19
percent to 7.87 billion reais. The increase was fueled by a
surprising 34 percent surge in trading-related revenue, an item
that hampered the results of Banco do Brasil's private sector
rivals.
Trading profits surged after the bank gained with a rise in
Brazilian borrowing costs and the sale of government debt and
U.S. Treasury notes holdings, the filing said.
Provisions for bad loans rose to 3.05 billion reais in the
second quarter, up 6.1 percent from a year earlier and up 16
percent from the first quarter as the bank prepared for a
slowdown in concessions for the coming quarters, the filing
said.
The bank's capital strength ratio rose to 14.4 percent from
14.1 percent in the first quarter despite the jump in
provisions for bad loans. The central bank's minimum for the
solvency ratio is 11 percent.
Banco do Brasil's loan book climbed to 383.4 billion reais
at the end of June, up 17 percent from a year earlier.
Consumer lending will likely rise between 17 percent and 21
percent this year, while corporate credit may expand between 16
percent and 19 percent, the filing said.
The bank expects administrative expenses to grow by 9
percent to 12 percent, down from a previous forecast of 10
percent to 13 percent.
($1=1.627 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves;
editing by Maureen Bavdek, John Wallace, Dave Zimmerman)